Terror incidents in J&K dropped by 32% in a year: Centre

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday stated that the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir reduced drastically in the last two years. The terror incidents declined by 32 per cent upto June 2021 in comparison with corresponding period upto June, 2020, the government said in the parliament.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha also said the number of terror incidents reduced during 2020 by 59 per cent as compared to 2019.

Shops and business establishments, public transport, government Offices, educational and health institutions and other are functioning normally in the union territory.

The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations, the minister said.

Security forces also keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them.

The government has also continuously encouraged policies to help youth to return to mainstream, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy.

"Adequate strength of Forces are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for augmenting the Counter Insurgency grid, strengthening Internal Security and maintaining law and order," the minister added.

Replying to another question raised by Sanjay Raut, the minister said as per the report of Relief Office setup in 1990 by the Jammu and Kashmir government, a total 44,167 Kashmiri migrant families are registered who had to move from the valley since 1990 due to security concerns.

"Out of these, the count of registered Hindu Migrant families is 39,782," the minister.

Kashmiri Pandits have felt more secure in the recent past as evident from the fact that 3,841 Kashmiri Migrant youth have moved back to Kashmir and have taken up jobs in various districts of Kashmir under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation package.

Another 1997 candidates have been selected for jobs under the same package in April, 2021, and they will be moving to Kashmir soon.

It is also pertinent to mention that as many as 26,684 Kashmiri Migrant youth showed interest for going back to valley by applying for the above referred 1997 posts, which were advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir's recruitment Board in December, 2020.

The government has also prepared a comprehensive policy to provide residential accommodation to these Kashmiri migrants who have moved back to Kashmir. 6,000 residential units are being constructed for them at an accelerated pace. Already, 1,000 residential units are being used by these employees.

Approximately 900 such families, including Kashmiri Pandits and Dogra Hindu families, are residing in Kashmir.

As regard, those who never migrated from Kashmir, the government allowed their inclusion in the jobs package for Kashmiri migrants. Besides, they are getting all benefits of government schemes along with others in Kashmir.

The government has taken necessary steps to protect the life and property of the people. These include proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground workers, supporters of terrorism, action against members of banned organizations, intensified night patrolling checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst intelligence agencies, maintaining high level of alertness.

