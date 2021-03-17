Terror incidents, infiltration reduced but ceasefire violation increased in last three years: MHA

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Terror incidents and attempts of infiltration from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced significantly over the last three years, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.



"During the past three years, there has been a significant decrease in terror incidents and attempts of infiltration from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the incidents of shelling from across the border have increased during the past three years," the MHA said in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the Ministry, compared to 2018, which saw 614 incidents of terror, only 244 incidents were reported in 2020.

Similarly, infiltration also reduced from 2018 (328) when compared to last year's figures (99).

Ceasefire violations, however, increased drastically from 2018 to 2020.

In 2018, 2,140 ceasefire violations took place, which further increased in 2019 (3,479) but saw a massive jump in 2020 where such violations were 5,133.

"The steps taken include proactive operations to seek and arrest/neutralize the terrorists, the identification and arrest of over-ground workers/supporters of terrorism, action against members of banned organisations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst intelligence agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces and legal action in cases of terror funding etc," the MHA added. (ANI)

