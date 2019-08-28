Terror intel puts Kutch on high alert, security beefed

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The entire district of Kutch has been put on a high alert after information about a potential terrorist attack in the region, police said on Wednesday.

"State government and Director General of Police have issued a high alert in the Kutch after information about a potential terrorist attack in the region. Security has been increased in the district especially in West and East Kutch," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) DS Vaghela told ANI.



He said that officers have been stationed for round the clock monitoring of all the ports and landing points in the region.

"We are also carrying out joint sea patrolling along with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Customs and Marine Police. We are also checking all the ships and boats near the port," Vaghela said. (ANI)

