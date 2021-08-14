  1. Sify.com
  Terror module busted in Jammu, 4 JeM terrorists arrested

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 14th, 2021, 14:00:20hrs
Jammu, Aug 14 (IANS) Ahead of Independence Day, a major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module was busted and four terrorists were arrested in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

Police said JeM terrorists and their associates have been arrested by Jammu Police in a drive to root out presence of terrorists in Jammu.

"They were planning collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammed in Kashmir valley; planting a vehicle based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country," police said.

