Terror module busted in J&K's Poonch, 3 held

Jammu, Sep 7 (IANS) Three terror associates were apprehended after a terror module was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, officials said.

Police said in a joint search operation in Kirni area of Poonch, police and army apprehended local Jahangir Ali, and a search of his bag led to recovery of two pistols, four Chinese grenades, 100 pistol rounds, and four pistol magazines.