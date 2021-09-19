Terror module case: Delhi Police gets Humaid-ur-Rahman's custody till Sep 29

Rahman had surrendered at the Kareli Police station in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday. It is alleged that Rahman was coordinating the entire terror network in India.

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) A Delhi Court has sent Humaid-ur-Rahman, uncle of ISI-trained terrorist Osama, to police custody till September 29, official sources said here on Sunday.

On September 14, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had busted a Pakistan-backed terror module and arrested six persons, including two -- Zeeshan and Osama -- who were trained in Pakistan.

A senior police official privy to the probe said that Rahman had sent Osama and Zeeshan Qamar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, to Oman capital Muscat to join training in Pakistan.

Once they reached Muscat, Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) took them to Gwadar port through sea route to get them trained in making explosives and bombs.

Osama and Zeeshan Qamar were imparted the training of making bombs and IEDs and committing arson with the help of daily-use items. They were also trained in handling and use of small firearms and AK-47s.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Osama left for Muscat in April where he met Zeeshan. Over the next few days, after several short sea-journeys, changing boats several times, they were taken to the town Jioni near Gwadar port in Pakistan. They were received by one Pakistani who took them to a farmhouse in Thatta.

There were three Pakistani nationals in the farmhouse. Two of these, Jabbar and Hamza imparted training to them. Both of them were from the Pakistan Army as they wore military uniforms. The training lasted for almost 15 days and thereafter, they were taken back to Muscat through the same route.

Apart from Osama and Zeeshan, the other four arrested accused terrorists have been identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, resident of Mumbai; the rest of the three were from Uttar Pradesh -- Moolchand, resident of Rae Bareli, Mohd Abu Bakar from Behraich and Mohd Amir Javed from Lucknow.

All the six accused are in police custody till September 29.

--IANS

