Terror Module: Man accused of hiding IED claims innocence, surrenders

The Special Cell of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) had busted a major terror module and arrested six terror suspects. In this crackdown, the police had recovered IEDs from the poultry farm of the man identified as Shahrukh.

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) A man who was accused of concealing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at his poultry farm in Prayagraj, meant to carry out terror attacks in the country, on Saturday claimed innocence in a Facebook video.

In a self-recorded video, Shahrukh claimed innocence and said he was offered a job by arrested terror suspect Zeeshan and in lieu of the offer he was asked to keep certain articles at the poultry farm.

"I didn't know what was hidden inside the bag. Zeeshan had asked me not to touch them. I had no idea that there were explosives," he said.

Explaining why he was on the run for the past 2-3 days, Shahrukh said he panicked after he came to know that police and ATS had raided his poultry farm.

"Today I am going to surrender before the Prayagraj Police as I have not done anything wrong," he said.

Notably, Humaid-ur-Rahman, uncle of ISI-trained terrorist Osama who was arrested on September 14 has also surrendered before the Uttar Pradesh police in Prayagraj.

According to the officials, Rehman surrendered at the Kareli Police station on Friday.

