Terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, 3 grenades, 58 rounds of AK-47 seized

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation arrested a terrorist associate and seized arms and ammunition from his possession on Wednesday.



According to a press release, the Kupwara Police along with 28 RR and 162 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched the operation and arrested the accused identified as Ab Rashad Lone.

They have also recovered three grenades and 58 rounds of AK-47 from his possession.

A police handout reads, "On the basis of specific information regarding the movement of ANEs, Kupwara Police along with 28 RR and 162 CRPF established Naka at Wani Dorussa, Sogam area of border district Kupwara. During checking, one person was found in a suspicious condition, who upon seeing the search party, tried to escape from the spot but was chased and apprehended by the search party."

According to the release, further investigation is underway. (ANI)

