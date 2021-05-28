Terrorist associate arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 28 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police, the army and the CRPF arrested a terrorist associate belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) from south Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Friday.

The police said that during the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, acting on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Frisal area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Kulgam police, the army and the CRPF in the said area.