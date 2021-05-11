Terrorist associate held in J&K, grenades, cash recovered

Police said acting on specific information, Kupwara police, along with army's 17 RR and 160 TA, established a checkpoint at Reshi Gund crossing of village Kralpora.

Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) A terrorist associate was arrested in J&K's Kupwara district and incriminating material, including weapons and cash, recovered from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

During checking, a person who tried to escape the spot, was chased and apprehended by the joint party. He has been identified as Abdul Ahad Lone, son of Abdul Gani Lone, resident of Gararayal Kupwara.

"During search officers were able to recover incriminating materials, including 12 grenades, 182 rounds of AK-47 and cash of 1,69,500 from his possession," police said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.

