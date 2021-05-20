Terrorist associate held in J&K's Kupwara, weapons recovered

Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) A terrorist associate was arrested in J&K's Kupwara district and incriminating materials, including grenades and ammunition, recovered from his possession, officials said on Thursday.

Police said acting on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established by police along with personnel of the army's 28 RR and the CRPF's 162 Bn at Wani Dorussa Sogam and one suspicious person was apprehended.