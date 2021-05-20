Terrorist associate held in J&K's Kupwara, weapons recovered

Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) A terrorist associate was arrested in J&K's Kupwara district and incriminating materials, including grenades and ammunition, recovered from his possession, officials said on Thursday.
Police said acting on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established by police along with personnel of the army's 28 RR and the CRPF's 162 Bn at Wani Dorussa Sogam and one suspicious person was apprehended.
He was identified as Abdul Rashad Lone, resident of Nagam Karen, Kupwara. He was searched and three grenades and 58 rounds of AK-47 ammunition were recovered from him.
Police have filed an FIR and further investigation has been initiated.
--IANS
zi/vd