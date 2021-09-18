  1. Sify.com
  4. Terrorist attack on police team in J-K's Srinagar

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 18th, 2021, 19:30:02hrs
Representative image

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 ( ANI): Terrorists attacked a police team in Noor Bagh area of Srinagar on Saturday.

"A team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noor Bagh, Srinagar. Terrorists fled the scene -1 pistol and 1 AK 47 recovered. Reinforcement of Police and CRPF expanded the cordoned area. Search underway," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
According to J-K police, terrorists fled after firing and dropped their weapons.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that a labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district. (ANI)

