Terrorist attacks serious obstacle to stable, peaceful Afghanistan: EU

Brussels [Belgium], October 10 (ANI): The European Union has said that continued terrorist attacks in Afghanistan are a serious obstacle to a stable and peaceful country, where all Afghan citizens can feel safe and secure.



This comes after a bomb exploded at a Shia mosque in Kunduz province during a Friday prayer. The attack was claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) and resulted in more than 150 casualties.

"The European Union mourns with the families of the victims and wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery," said Peter Stano, spokesperson of European Union External Action Service (EEAS)

The spokesperson stressed that the ISKP should be brought to justice and noted that the human rights of all Afghan citizens, including the right to life and the rights of ethnic and religious minorities must be respected.

"Continued terrorist attacks are a serious obstacle to a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, where all Afghan citizens can feel safe and secure. The European Union remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and to supporting its people," Stano added.

Condemning the recent attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, the UN Security Council (UNSC) has underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors of terrorism to justice.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack in Kunduz, Afghanistan on 8 October 2021," the UNSC said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, civil society representatives in Central Afghanistan called on the parties to stop fighting and return to the negotiating table. (ANI)

