Terrorist held at Jammu airport

The police said that Sher Ali, a resident of Mendhar in Poonch district, is the main coordinator and facilitator of terrorist activities of various terror groups involving facilitating infiltration of terrorists, smuggling of arms and ammunition and narcotics from PoJK to the Indian territory from the Balakote area in Poonch district.

Jammu, Feb 17 (IANS) The police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested a terrorist from the Jammu airport, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said Ali was involved in sending two Pakistani terrorists from the Dabbi area in Balakote sector in November 2020 at the behest of a Pakstani handler named Sultan. The two terrorists of JK Gazanavi force were later killed in an encounter on December 13, 2020 in the Poshana area in Surankote.

"Ali also smuggled arms and ammunition which included three pistols and one IED, besides other ammunition through the Balakote sector. The receiver of these arms and ammunition, namely Mushtaq Ahmed (the father of Sher Ali) and Raskeem Akhter (the sister of Sher Ali) were arrested by the Poonch police in September 2020 and an FIR was registered at in Mendher in this regard," the police said.

The police added that so far, five over ground workers of terrorists -- Mushtafa, Mohammad Yaseen, Younis, Irfan and Raskeem -- have been arrested, who were involved in the terror network led by Ali.

"Ali was also involved in drug smuggling along with smuggling of arms and ammunition and two kg heroine worth approximately Rs 8 crore in the international market were recovered from this terror network which was meant to be used for terror financing. So far, five pistols, 13 grenades and one live IED have been recovered. Further investigation is in progress," the police said.

