Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Sopore; one arrested

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Indian Army and CRPF busted a hideout of banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in the Sopore area on Thursday and recovered arms and ammunition.



The police also arrested an overground worker in this connection.

"Today on specific information a cordon and search operations (CASO) was launched at Ganai Mohalla Doabgah Sopore by Sopore Police, 22 RR and 179 CRPF at 3:30 pm. During CASO, a terrorist hideout belonging to the banned terrorist organization of Hizbul Mujahideen was busted in the basement of a single-story house belonging to (name withheld). Inside the Hideout, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, which was to be used to cause a major attack/fidayeen on the security forces," reads the police statement.

"The hideout was destroyed on spot in presence of the Executive Magistrate. One overground worker (OGW) arrested in this connection. A case under relevant sections of law has been lodged in Police Station Sopore and an investigation has been taken up," the statement adds. (ANI)

