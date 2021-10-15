Terrorist involved in J&K civilian killings gunned down

Srinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) A terrorist, said to be involved in recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, was shot dead in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

"One terrorist of Srinagar city involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in Pulwama encounter," J&K Police, quoting IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.