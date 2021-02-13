Terrorist involved in killing 3 BJP workers arrested from Jammu

Jammu, Feb 13 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from the Samba district of Jammu involved in the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party workers and one policeman in Kashmir last year, officials said on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told IANS that a team of Anantnag police arrested Zahoor Ahmad Rather, alias Khalid alias Sahil, of the terrorist outfit LeT (TRF) from Samba in Jammu.