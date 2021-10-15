Terrorist involved in shooting J&K cop killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) A terrorist, involved in the murder of a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer in Srinagar, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Srinagar district on Friday, officials said.

The encounter ensued after a joint team of the police and the army, which cordoned off the area for a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire from the hiding terrorists and retaliated.

On September 12, Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad was shot dead from a close range in Khanyar area of Srinagar.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on Friday. Earlier, one terrorist involved in a recent civilian killing was gunned down in Pulwama district. Identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh from Srinagar, he was said to be involved in the killing of Mohammad Shafi Dar, 45, a resident of SD Colony, Batmalloo near his residence on October 2.

--IANS

zi/vd