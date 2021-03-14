Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 14 (ANI): A terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in the Rawalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday.



"The killed terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba," the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

According to the Shopian Police, a joint cordon and search operation was launched on Saturday night by the police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 14 Battalion of CRPF in the said area.

"As per police records, the killed terrorist was active since September last year and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities," the police said.

"Arms and ammunition, including the USA-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of encounter so far. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes," it said.

Earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district. (ANI)

