Terrorist killed in J&K's Bandipora gunfight (Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) One terrorist was killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Gundjahangir, Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Monday.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on," police said.

Earlier the gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.