Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter identified (Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) A terrorist who was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Cherdari in North Kashmir's Baramulla district has been identified, police said on Thursday.

"The dead terrorist is a hybrid type, identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district. He has assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on October 20) in killing of two labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh. He was on a mission to target one shopkeeper in Baramulla," J&K Police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.