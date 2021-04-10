Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter (Ld)

Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

Earlier on Saturday evening, two back to back encounters started in Anantnag and Shopian districts of South Kashmir.

Police said the first encounter started at Hadipora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district while the second began at Semthan Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district.