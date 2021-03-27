Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

"One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter at Wangam area in Shopian, operation is going on," police said.

Srinagar, March 27 (IANS) One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Wangam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces started after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that trigerred the encounter.

It is a joint operation by the police and army.

--IANS

zi/sdr/