Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter refused to surrender

The Army said on receiving specific intelligence from the police about the presence of a terrorist in the vicinity of village Rakhama, a joint operation was launched by the Army and police at 11.30 p.m. on September 30.

Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) The terrorist killed in a gunfight with the security forces at Rakhama in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday refused to surrender and instead opened fire which triggered the encounter, officials said.

"The cordon was established by 2.00 a.m on today (October 1). One terrorist was located. Multiple appeals were made to the terrorist to surrender but he opened fire on the troops at about 5.00 a.m. He was finally neutralised by the security forces in the ensuing firefight," the Army said.

As per police, the terrorist has been identified as Mujeeb Amin Lone, a resident of Redwani in Kulgam district. He had joined the terrorist ranks in early September 2021.

"He was responsible for creating terror in the locality and had been coercing innocent citizens to sympathise with anti-nationals," the Army said.

