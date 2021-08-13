Terrorist killed in Kashmir gunfight

Two security forces' personnel and two civilians have been injured in the encounter that started on Thursday.

Srinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Friday.

"So far one terrorist killed. Complete search of building yet to be done," Kashmir police quoting Inspector General, Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, the police said on Thursday at about 3 p.m. terrorists fired upon a convoy of the BSF on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near the Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam.

However, the fire was retaliated by Road Opening Party (ROP) of police and security forces. Reinforcement of the police and Army reached immediately and cordoned off the area. Besides, the joint party ensured not to give any chance to the terrorists to escape from the spot and the terrorists managed to took shelter in a nearby building.

The holed up terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint party of the police and security forces which retaliated leading to an encounter.

