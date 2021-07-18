Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, gunfight on

Srinagar, July 19 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Check Sadiq area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday night, officials said.
"One terrorist killed in Shopian encounter. Operation is in progress," a police officer said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces broke out on Sunday evening after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists there.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.
