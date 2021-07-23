Srinagar, July 23 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Warpora area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

"One terrorist killed in Sopore encounter. Operation is in progress," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Thursday night after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.