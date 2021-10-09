Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter belonged to LeT (Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) The terrorist killed in an encounter between militants and J&K Police in Srinagar on Friday evening belonged to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said.

"As per the ID card recovered from the slain terrorist, he has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar from Trenz Shopian, who was affiliated to the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Further details shall follow," the police said.