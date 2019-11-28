Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed BJP's MP Pragya Singh Thakur a "terrorist" over her now expunged remarks in Parliament on Nathuram Godse.

"Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament," Rahul tweeted on Thursday.

Gandhi told media persons earlier here that the Thakur's remarks reflect the "heart of the RSS and the BJP.""What she is saying -- that is the heart of the RSS and BJP. It cannot be hidden. I do not need to waste my time demanding action against that woman," Gandhi said.Rahul Gandhi further said that no matter how much the BJP worships Mahatma Gandhi; their real sentiments are bound to come out in some way or the other. "Nothing can be hidden," he added.Congress MPs staged a walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over the first-time MP from Bhopal's now expunged remarks in Parliament yesterday.Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking in Lok Sabha today said: "Congress was called a terrorist party (by BJP MP Pragya Thakur), the party from which thousands of leaders made sacrifices for the freedom of the nation. What's happening? Will the House stay silent on this?Mahatma Gandhi's killer was called 'deshbhakt'."To this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reverted, "What she (BJP MP Pragya Thakur) said has been expunged from the record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record? "Earlier this year, Thakur had described Godse as a 'patriot' following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would "not be tolerated by the party". (ANI)