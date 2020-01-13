Terrorist shot dead in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) A terrorist was killed in a joint operation by police and security forces in Budgam district in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday, police said.

On a credible input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Behrampura area in Budgam, police said.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired on the search party which retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed and his body was later retrieved. The identity and affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. zi/kr