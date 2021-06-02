Terrorist will never succeed in their nefarious designs: J-K LG condemns attack on BJP leader Rakesh Pandita

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jane 3 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita, who was killed in the firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen here.



In his series of tweets, Sinha said the terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

"Saddened to hear about the terror attack on the Councillor Rakesh Pandita at Tral, Pulwama. I strongly condemn the attack. My condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Jammu and Kashmir LG tweeted.

"Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice," he further said.

Pandita was attacked when he was not accompanied by his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

"Late in the evening today (Wednesday), three unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita. He was a resident of Tral Bala who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Somnath Pandita succumbed to injuries whereas daughter of his friend is seriously wounded," Inspector-General, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.

"Pertinently, the said Councillor was residing in secure accommodation in Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs. The Councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral," Kumar added.

Police and security forces have cordoned the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants. (ANI)