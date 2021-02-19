Terrorists escape after encounter in Kashmir's Budgam (Ld)

One SPO, Altaf Ahmad was killed and a policeman identified as Manzoor Ahmad was injured during the encounter that took place at Beerwah area on Thursday night.

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Terrorists managed to escape after an encounter with security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district in which one Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed in action and a policeman was injured, officials said on Friday.

The police followed the blood trail of the injured terrorists and started a search operation in a second village.

"It was a group of two terrorists who were injured, their blood trail has been followed to a second village where searches are underway," Inspector General Police Vijay Kumar said.

"Operations were underway and the terrorists will soon be neutralised," he said.

The encounter had started after security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists at Beerwah. As the joint team of security forces reached the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

