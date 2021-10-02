Terrorists gun down civilian in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Terrorists have gunned down a civilian at Karan Nagar in Sinagar on Saturday evening, officials said.
The police said that they received information about a terror crime incident near the Madina Complex in Karan Nagar area, where terrorists had opened fire on a civilian. Senior police officers were soon rushed to the spot.
"On visiting the spot, the officers learnt that an individual named Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal, was shot at by the terrorists near the Madina Complex. He received grievous gunshot injuries. Although he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries there," the police said.
"Investigation is in progress. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on," the police added.
