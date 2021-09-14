  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Terrorists hurl grenade at police in J-K's Pulwama, 3 civilians injured

Terrorists hurl grenade at police in J-K's Pulwama, 3 civilians injured

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 14:30:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visuals deferred by unspecified time

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 14 (ANI): Three civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party at Main Chowk in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.
On Monday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) averted a possible major incident by recovering six Chinese grenades along the National Highway-44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Bemina, a region situated on the heart of the erstwhile state's summer capital.
The grenades were found in a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina during a routine road opening exercise.
Earlier on September 10, the CRPF jawan suffered minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces near PP Chanpora in Srinagar. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features