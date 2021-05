Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) Terrorists involved in a double murder in South Kashmir's Anantnag district have been identified, police said on Sunday.

The terrorists, who fired at Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray, 20, at Jablipora Bijbehara on Saturday evening, have been identified. Both victims have succumbed to their injuries.