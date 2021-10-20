Terrorists involved in killing of migrant labourers gunned down

Srinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the killing of two migrant workers were killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Police and Army neutralised LeT district commander (Gulzar Ahmad Reshi) of Kulgam and one other, who were involved in killings of two poor labourers from Bihar on October 17 at Wanpoh," police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.