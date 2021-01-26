Terrorists, Khalistanis, Congress behind Red Fort incident: Karnataka Minister

Koppala (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI): Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Tuesday said that terrorists, Khalistanis and Congress are behind the act committed at the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day.



"It did not seem like a protest by farmers. It was an act by terrorists. Farmers have never violated laws even earlier in history. Terrorists, Khalistanis and Congress workers are behind this act. People who hate Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to destabilise the government but failed and are frustrated. They have been involved in this act," Patil said.

"Red fort has its own history. Hoisting of the tricolour on the fort is a tradition. A farmer can hoist the flag after becoming the Prime Minister. But what they have done today is a terrorist activity. These vested interests can do anything, even attack soldiers at borders in the guise of farmers. These people who attacked the police are not farmers. Those are Congressmen and terrorists. The government should take stern action," he added.

Congress workers have lodged a complaint against Patil at High Grounds police station in Bengaluru for calling agitating farmers in Delhi as terrorists.

A total of 83 police personnel were injured on Tuesday after intense clashes with farmers, who broke police barricades and stormed into the city on Republic Day to hold a tractor rally in protest against the new farm laws.

A protestor also went up the mast on the ramparts of the Red Fort and raised a flag there.

Farmers held a 'tractor rally' on Republic Day to demand the repeal of new farm laws. (ANI)

