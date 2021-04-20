Terrorists killed in Shopian refused to surrender (3rd Ld)

Srinagar, April 20 (IANS) The two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday belonged to the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, they were given an opportunity to surrender but they fired indiscriminately at the security forces triggering the encounter, officials said.

Police said on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Zeipora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army's 34 RR and 178 Bn of the CRPF in the said area.

"During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter," police said.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Ganie of Sehpora Kulgam and Amir Ahmad Bhat resident of Malibugh, Imamsahib Shopian."

Police said as per its records they were part of groups involved in many terror crime cases and linked with proscribed terror outfit HM.

Arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

"The last rites of the killed terrorists shall be performed after conducting medico-legal formalities and their nearest family members shall be allowed to participate in the last rites," police said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

