Terrorists targeting civilians to create fear, communal disharmony in J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Reacting to the killing of two government teachers by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that the civilians are being targeted to create communal tension in the Union Territory (UT).



"These recent incidents of targeting civilians are to create an atmosphere of fear and communal disharmony here. This is a conspiracy to target the local ethos and values to defame local Kashmiri Muslims," Singh told media persons here.

"We are investing into the matter. The Jammu and Kashmir police have received some evidence in the previous such incidents," the DGP said.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

