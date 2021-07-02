Tesla delivers over 200,000 vehicles in Q2

San Francisco, July 2 (IANS) Despite many challenges, Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla on Friday announced that it has produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2 2021.

In the second quarter, the electric vehicle company produced 206,421 vehicles and delivered 201,250 vehicles.

"Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through the global supply chain and logistics challenges," the company said in a statement.