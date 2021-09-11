Tesla discontinues its solar subscription service

In 2019, Tesla launched a new solar subscription under which homeowners can get a solar panel system installed at their home for no cost and no contract, reports Electrek.

San Francisco, Sep 11 (IANS) EV maker Tesla has discontinued its solar subscription service that it started offering in the US two years ago as the cheapest possible way to go solar.

They only pay a monthly fee to access the solar power generated by the system to reduce their utility bill.

It was one of the most straightforward and cheapest ways to get home solar.

Now, the auto-tech website has learned that Tesla has discontinued the subscription service from its solar options on its online solar configurators.

On its support website, the company has explained its solar financing options now.

Tesla has multiple financing options available to help meet your needs. The best solar financing option for you depends on your preference as a homeowner and considerations such as how long you plan to stay in your home, the report said.

You can change your financial payment options up until installation begins. The language contained in the contract, such as conditions, warranties and guarantees, cannot be altered, it added.

There's no solar subscription mentioned anymore.

