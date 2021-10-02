Tesla enters African market with its first Superchargers

The electric vehicle company has opened new stations at the Onomo Hotel in Casablanca and the Al Houara Resort and Spa in Tangier.

Supercharger stations are generally the first step toward Tesla entering a new market, reports Electrek.

San Francisco, Oct 2 (IANS) Electric vehicle company Tesla has deployed its first two Supercharger stations in Morocco, marking its first entry in the African market.

There are only four Supercharger stalls at each station and they are only v2 150 kW, which is the previous generation of Tesla's Supercharger technology.

Over the years, CEO Elon Musk has often talked about Tesla launching in his native Africa, especially his home country of South Africa, but it has yet to happen.

It doesn't mean that there are no Tesla vehicles in Africa.

There are plenty of them, but they have been privately imported by individuals who have to jump through hoops to make it happen.

Once they have their electric vehicle, they also face some issues since Tesla doesn't support the market with service centres, Supercharger stations, navigation updates, and connectivity.

Therefore, when Tesla prepares to enter a new market, the automaker deploys Supercharger stations and service centers.

Recently, a report said that Musk had announced a big-bang entry in India.

Musk wanted his electric cars to run on the domestic roads (despite import duty concerns), However, the second Covid-19 wave and a severe automobile semiconductor shortage have somewhat hampered the plans for the year.

