Tesla files to produce 5 more versions of Model Y in China

According to Electrek, some of those variants are expected to be exported to other markets that will get the electric SUV for the first time.

Beijing, Aug 12 (IANS) Electric vehicle company Tesla has filed with the Chinese government to produce five more versions of the Model Y electric SUV at Gigafactory Shanghai.

The report mentioned that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China has released its latest batch of "new energy vehicle" applications for production in the country.

The batches of filings have been a good way to track new electric vehicles coming to production in China, which is now the world's biggest EV market and home to many EV models exclusive to that market, the report said.

Tesla had several applications in this new batch and they appear to be all new versions of the Model Y.

As per the report, there appear to be 2 Model Y Standard Range versions -- one with a domestically produced motor and one with an imported motor. Tesla recently launched a Model Y Standard Range in China with deliveries expected to start next month.

The cheaper version of the electric SUV was briefly launched in the US earlier this year before Tesla decided not to offer the configuration, the report said.

The fact that Tesla is applying to produce two versions of the Model Y Standard Range in China could mean that one of them is going to be exported to other markets, it added.

