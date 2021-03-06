Tesla launches new social engagement platform

San Francisco, March 6 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla has launched a new social platform on its website to take action on behalf of the electric car-maker and and the movement for cleaner energy.

"Engage Tesla" is a new platform for both its public policy team and the owner's clubs.

"The goal is to create a digital home base for all of our work, and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what's top of mind for us, take meaningful action, and stay in the loop. We hope you'll join us in getting involved," said the microsite.