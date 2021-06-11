Tesla Model S Plaid has PS5 levels of gaming performance: Musk

According to The Verge, the refreshed Model S includes a new Tesla infotainment system, which is powered by AMD's Ryzen processor and a discrete AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

San Francisco, June 11 (IANS) After teasing that the new Model S Plaid would be capable of running Cyberpunk 2077, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now demonstrated the car's 'PS5-level performance'.

"There's never been a car that has state of the art computing technology, state of the art infotainment where this is literally at the level of a PlayStation 5," Musk was quoted as saying during the event.

"This is actual PlayStation 5-level performancea yes, it can run Cyberpunk. It's the high frame rate, it will do 60fps with state-of-the-art games," he added.

AMD had revealed last week that it's powering this new infotainment system in both the new Model S and Model X, with 10 teraflops of computing power.

That in itself is nearly identical to the 10.28 teraflops found on Sony's PlayStation 5, although Tesla's total compute includes both the integrated and discrete GPUs so it won't be a full 10 teraflops for gaming alone, the report said.

The Model S Plaid starts at $130,000 after a recent $10,000 price increase this week.

The company is claiming 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds, a quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds, and a 200 mph top speed.

The company completed the presentation with the first 25 deliveries of the new Model S Plaid and Musk said that Tesla should be producing a few hundred units per week and ramp up to 1,000 units per week next quarter.

--IANS

vc/arm