Tesla more than doubles its non-refundable order fee

San Francisco, Aug 21 (IANS) Tesla has updated its online configurator, and its non-refundable order fee has more than doubled to $250.

In 2019, Tesla replaced its deposit system, when placing a new order for its vehicles, with a non-refundable order fee, reports Electrek.

Instead of paying $1,000 when placing the order and having this $1,000 be applied to the total price of the vehicle the buyer pays before delivery, Tesla charged a $100 non-refundable fee when buyers placed an order.