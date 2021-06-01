Tesla S, X model have PS5 level entertainment computing power: Musk

AMD has revealed that the new Tesla infotainment system consists of an AMD Ryzen processor paired with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

San Francisco: As US-based chip-maker AMD confirmed that it is powering the gaming rig inside Tesla's Model S and Model X, Elon Musk said the new models can run PS5 level entertainment computing power.

"Yeah, new Model S & X have PS5 level entertainment computing power," reacting on a tweet related to the announcement, Tesla CEO Musk tweeted.

Musk had earlier claimed that one would be able to play The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on a 10 teraflop gaming rig stuffing into the new Tesla Model S and X.

Several users commented on the thread with their queries.

"But can it play Cyberpunk 2077?" a user wrote.

"I can imagine people hacking into these cars and use their processing power to mine cryptos. New Tesla owners probably gonna be wondering why their battery runs out faster now," another user said.

According to The Verge, the Radeon 6600M chip comes with 28CUs and 1792 shader units -- compared to the 36CUs and an estimated 2304 shader units worth of RDNA 2 GPU in Sony's PlayStation 5, which also claims to be a 10-teraflop gaming rig.

The performance depends on the software platform, though, as we've seen with the 10-teraflop PS5 and the 12-teraflop Xbox Series X -- and a recent job posting by Tesla suggests game developers may be building for Linux if they want to target the new Tesla in-car gaming rigs, the report said.

Recently, Musk had announced that the EV maker is delaying its Model S Plaid delivery event as the new electric vehicle needs one more week of tuning.

"Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak," Musk said.

The CEO said that the delay had to do with making sure that the new battery pack in the updated Model S is going to be safe.