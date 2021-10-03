Tesla sales continue to surge in face of chip shortages

The company released its third-quarter delivery and production numbers -- confirming it achieved new records again, reports Elektrek.

San Francisco, Oct 3 (IANS) Electric vehicle company Tesla has managed to deliver 2,41,300 electric vehicles during the third quarter, the company has announced.

According to the report, it looks like this quarter's delivery wave was successful as Tesla reported record deliveries of 2,41,300 electric cars in the third quarter of 2021.

That's a new record -- beating the previous one of 2,01,250 deliveries achieved just the previous quarter -- second quarter, the report said.

Earlier this month, Electrek reported on CEO Elon Musk telling employees in a company-wide call that "this is the craziest month of deliveries Tesla will ever have".

The CEO noted that production issues due to supply chain constraints led to Tesla delaying deliveries and its service teams having to add parts to vehicles produced earlier in the quarter.

The automaker's business model usually leads to more deliveries at the end of each quarter, but these production issues made the problem even bigger this quarter.

Just a few days ago, during the last week of the quarter, Musk said that "this will be Tesla's most intense delivery week ever".

--IANS

vc/dpb