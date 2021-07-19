Test positivity rate drops below 1% in Puducherry

Puducherry, July 19 (IANS) The Union Territory of Puducherry reported less than 50 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, while its test positivity rate (TPR) came down to 0.8 per cent.

This is the first time in four months that the number of fresh cases has come down to less than 50 a day.

According to a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 42 fresh cases were reported from across the Union Territory in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday.