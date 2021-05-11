Test positivity rate drops to 24% in Gurugram

According to the health officials, the tally of daily new cases in the district has also come down, while that of recoveries has gone up.

Gurugram, May 11 (IANS) The test positivity rate for Covid-19 in Gurugram district has come down to 24 per cent from 41.98 per cent in the past two weeks.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that on April 29, the district had registered a positivity rate of 41.98 per cent.

"The recovery rate in the district is increasing rapidly and presently it is 77.18 per cent, which is commendable," Garg said.

Civil surgeon Virendra Yadav said that 12,000 to 15,000 people are being tested daily. An intensive testing campaign is being carried out by the health department in the areas with high-rises.

"To check the spread of the virus, it is necessary to identify the infected people in the district as soon as possible. We appeal to the general public that the only way to prevent the infection is by following Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination. Therefore, people should get their registrations done on the Arogya Setu App or the Cowin portal for vaccination so that the chain of the infection can be broken," Yadav said.

